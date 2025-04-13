Actor and Andhra Pradesh CM Pawan Kalyan returned to India with his younger son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, who was injured in a school fire in Singapore on April 8.

Advertisment

A video of the actor and his son went viral as he held onto his child throughout the journey. Pawan Kalyan was seen bringing him home in his arms while his wife Anna Lezhneva walked beside them.

Mark’s face was hidden from the paparazzi as he rested his face on his father’s shoulder. Mark was seen dressed in a hoodie and sweatpants.

#pawankalyan returned to India with his son Mark 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dWekv1wvpZ — Pawanism Network (@PawanismNetwork) April 12, 2025

Advertisment

About the incident

On April 8, a fire broke out at a place in River Valley Road in Singapore. Mark was one of the children injured in the fire alongwith some adults. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency ward for burns and smoke inhalation.

He was discharged after being admitted briefly. His father Pawan was on an official tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh at the time of the incident and couldn’t go immediately.

Advertisment

On Sunday, Pawan posted two notes on X thanking PM Narendra Modi and his well-wishers

His note read: “I extend my deepest gratitude to you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, and @PMOIndia for the prompt and supportive response during the tragic fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore. The assistance provided through the Singapore authorities, coordinated by @HCI_Singapore, was deeply reassuring during the difficult moment.”