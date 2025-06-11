Jr NTR replaces Allu Arjun in Trivikram Srinivas's mythological film

According to multiple reports, Jr. NTR has replaced Allu Arjun in director Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming mythological film. It has not been revealed why Allu Arjun stepped away, but it is likely his commitment to his project with Atlee.

The movie will mark the second collaboration between Jr. NTR and the director. The duo last worked together in the 2018 action-drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The movie was the second highest-grossing film of the year.

Jr. NTR to portray Hindu god Kartikeya?

While plot details about the project remain under wraps, we do know that Jr. NTR is rumoured to play the role of the Hindu god Kartikeya, also known as Muruga. In Hinduism, Kartikeya is the son of Shiva and Parvati and the brother of Ganesha. He is the god of war and victory.

Three major projects in Jr. NTR's pipeline

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR has three massive projects in his lineup. The first is War 3, in which he will be sharing the big screen with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. War 2 will mark Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut and is the sixth instalment in YRF's Spy Universe. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be released worldwide in August.

Jr. NTR is also working with KGF director Prashanth Neel. The project is an action thriller set in the 1960s, and Jr. NTR will be playing a hero figure who comes to the aid of Telugu immigrants in Bangladesh. The movie is also rumoured to focus on the drug trade of the Golden Triangle, an area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India meet. The project is expected to be released in June 2026.

Finally, the actor will be working on Devara: Part 2, the sequel to 2024's Devara. The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, was a hit and grossed over ₹500 crores ($58.5 million) at the box office despite mixed reviews. The movie is expected to start production in 2026.