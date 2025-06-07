/AA22xA6: Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun-Atlee's film after walking out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

Deepika Padukone who has been grabbing the limelight after her feud with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga exploded online. Now, the actress is all set to be seen in Atlee's sci-fi thriller AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun. The makers shared the first look on social media.

Deepika Padukone's look from Atlee-Allu Arjun's film, internet reacts

The production house, who is bankrolling the project Sun Pictures took to their X and Instagram handles and shared a video of Deepika Padukone and Atlee talking about the script before she transitions into the role wearing a futuristic suit. Along with the video, the caption read, "The Queen marches to conquer. Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone. #ThfacesofAA22xA6".

Soon fans flooded the comment section with excitement and one user wrote, "Congrats to team". Another user wrote, "Atlee's vision looks massive- this feels less like a film and more like the rise of a cinematic universe. Deepika in, Allu Arjun leads, scale turned superhuman". "Deepika Padukone is truly a superstar. Her aura and screen presence is unbelievable", wrote the third user.

This will be Deepika Padukone's second collaboration with Atlee after Jawan, which was released in 2023. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Ashlesha Thakur among others. For the unversed, this will be Deepika Padukone's first project with Allu Arjun.

The upcoming action sci-fi film, tentatively titled AA22xA6 is expected to be a pan-India release and is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever.

Deepika Padukone's controversy about shorter working hours

Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit grabbed headlines. But, it became more highlighted after the filmmaker took to X and accused a celebrity of leaking certain aspects of the film. He stated, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But, by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?".

He further wrote, "As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it". The other demands made by Deepika Padukone irked Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As per reports, Deepika allegedly requested an 8-hour workday, which translates to only 6 hours of actual shoot time. She also demanded a hefty fee of Rs 20 crore for her role and a percentage of her film's profits. She even refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.



For Kalki 2 too Deepika Padukone asked for the same demand of shorter working hours due to which there are rumours floating that makers are considering removing her from the film entirely.