Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan begins filming for his upcoming action film|Watch

Actor Pawan Kalyan has joined the sets of his upcoming action film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The producers of the movie shared a video of the actor arriving on the set. The movie is a remake of the 2016 Vijay starrer Theri. Ustaad Bhagat Singh was put on hold due to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments.

Pawan Kalyan has been on a roll recently. The actor recently wrapped filming for two other projects, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar, with cinematography by Ayananka Bose, editing by Ujjwal Kulkarni and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

What is the film about?

The official synopsis of Ustaad Bhagat Singh reads: "After his family's murder by former foes, an IPS officer and his daughter fake their deaths. Trouble ensues when the enemies discover their survival, prompting the officer to confront them to safeguard his child".

The movie boasts of an ensemble star cast that includes Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Gautami, Nawab Shah, Sakshi Vaidya, B.S. Avinash and Naga Mahesh.

Updates on Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's long-delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally completed post-production. The movie is set during the Mughal era and follows the adventures of Veera Mallu, an outlaw who is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and Anupam Kher.

As for OG, the movie is directed and written by Sujeeth, known for his work on movies like Run Raja Run and Saaho. The movie follows Ojas "OG" Gambheera, a former gangster who is forced to return to his old life to kill an old rival, Omi Bhau. The role of Omi Bhau will be played by Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, marking his Telugu debut. The supporting cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and Abhimanyu Singh.

So far, only OG has a confirmed release date. The movie will hit the big screen worldwide on 25 September 2025.