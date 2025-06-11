Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu wraps up VFX work, first positive update since multiple delays

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu has faced multiple delays in its release recently. But it looks like things are finally back on track as the production team has announced that the VFX work for the film has officially been completed.

Taking to X, the team announced the news "Visual Brilliance Unleashed! @AlZahraStudio brings 2+ years of dedication to life with mind-blowing visuals for #HariHaraVeeraMallu. Every frame is a testament to cinematic ambition… powered by Director @amjothikrishna visionary touch! Get ready to witness VFX like never before!"

The VFX work on the film was completed by UAE-based studio Al-Zahra Studio, which has been working on the project for the last couple of years. The movie recently wrapped filming after Pawan Kalyan rejoined the sets. Pawan Kalyan had to put the project on hold due to his political commitments.

Multiple production delays

Even before this, the movie had a difficult production, due to the pandemic and director Krish Jagarlamudi leaving the project due to the delays affecting his other projects. He was replaced by A. M. Jyothi Krishna. It was also reported that Pawan Kalyan returned his advance of ₹11 crores ($1.2 million) to help the producers finish the movie.

What is Hari Hara Veera Mallu about?

The movie is set during the Mughal era and follows the adventures of Veera Mallu, an outlaw who is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and Anupam Kher.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a reported budget of ₹200 crores ($23.4 million). The cinematography for the film was helmed by Gnana Shekar and V. S. Manoj Paramahamsa, edited by Praveen K. L., and music composed by M. M. Keeravani.

Now that the VFX for the project has been completed, fans can expect the team to announce the release date for Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon.