Drishyam 3: Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph's film to go on floors this September

The highly anticipated third instalment of the Drishyam franchise will go on floors this September. Drishyam 3 was officially announced in February, and recently, director Jeethu Joseph teased on social media that the script has been completed.

What is Drishyam about?

Drishyam hit the big screen in 2013 and was a massive critical and commercial hit. The movie was the first Malayalam film to gross over ₹60 crores ($6.9 million) at the box office and was remade in four regional Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The movie was also adapted internationally in Sinhala and Chinese. Drishyam is considered one of the best thrillers ever produced by the Malayalam film industry.

The story follows Georgekutty and his family, who are under suspicion for the murder of the son of a high-ranking police official. The sequel, Drishyam 2, came out in 2021, set six years after the original, and followed the family as they tried to rebuild their lives. It was met with critical acclaim.

Original cast to return for Drishyam 3

The main cast of the movie includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Asha Sharath, and Siddique, who are all expected to reprise their roles. No doubt Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are hoping for a hat-trick with the third film.

Mohanlal rides high on back-to-back hits in 2025

Mohanlal has been on a roll in 2025 with two back-to-back hits. His first film of the year was the political thriller L2: Empuraan, which, despite mixed reviews, grossed over ₹268 crores ($31 million) worldwide and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

He followed this up with the critically acclaimed thriller Thudarum, which grossed over ₹235 crores($27.3 million) worldwide. These two films combined have grossed over ₹500 crores($58 million), making Mohanlal one of the most successful Indian actors of 2025.

Along with Drishyam 3, Mohanlal has two upcoming releases this year. The first is the Telugu mythological action film Kannappa, where he will have an extended cameo, and the Malayalam comedy-drama Hridayapoorvam.