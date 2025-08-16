/Peacemaker season 2: James Gunn says DC fans should expect big revelations in season finale

Peacemaker season 2 will be the first live-action show set in the DCU. James Gunn has teased big things as the second season gears up to stream on HBO Max.
Peacemaker Season 2 is gearing up to stream on HBO Max. The first season of the show was met with critical acclaim and became a fan favourite, and according to early reviews, the upcoming second season is shaping up to be another hit. DC Studios’ co-head and the show’s creator, James Gunn, recently teased that fans can expect some major reveals in the season finale.
Peacemaker Season 2 will be retconned into the newly created DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). The first season of the show was originally set in the DCEU. Speaking to PhaseHero, Gunn shared, "There's a lot of major twists and turns in the last three episodes. And even though I've only sent the first five to a select few, things still get out."
Gunn hinted that fans could still piece together the revelations if they look closely. Reports suggest that David Corenswet’s Superman may have a cameo in the show, similar to Peacemaker’s cameo in Superman. Gunn has also teased that the series will drop a significant clue about the main antagonist of the DCU moving forward.
The trailer shows that since the events of Season 1, where Peacemaker and his team saved the world from an alien invasion, the anti-hero has been trying to establish himself as a legitimate superhero. He even auditions for membership with the Justice Gang, introduced in Gunn’s Superman movie. Season 2 will also dive into the multiverse storyline, with Peacemaker on the run from Rick Flag Sr., who seeks revenge for his son’s death at Peacemaker’s hands.
The cast for Season 2 includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez. Peacemaker season 2 will stream on HBO Max on 21 August 2025. For Indian audiences, the show will be available on JioHotstar.
