/Peacemaker season 2: James Gunn says DC fans should expect big revelations in season finale

Peacemaker Season 2 is gearing up to stream on HBO Max. The first season of the show was met with critical acclaim and became a fan favourite, and according to early reviews, the upcoming second season is shaping up to be another hit. DC Studios’ co-head and the show’s creator, James Gunn, recently teased that fans can expect some major reveals in the season finale.

James Gunn teases big reveals in season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 will be retconned into the newly created DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). The first season of the show was originally set in the DCEU. Speaking to PhaseHero, Gunn shared, "There's a lot of major twists and turns in the last three episodes. And even though I've only sent the first five to a select few, things still get out."

Possible Superman have a cameo in Peacemaker

Gunn hinted that fans could still piece together the revelations if they look closely. Reports suggest that David Corenswet’s Superman may have a cameo in the show, similar to Peacemaker’s cameo in Superman. Gunn has also teased that the series will drop a significant clue about the main antagonist of the DCU moving forward.

What to expect in Peacemaker season 2

The trailer shows that since the events of Season 1, where Peacemaker and his team saved the world from an alien invasion, the anti-hero has been trying to establish himself as a legitimate superhero. He even auditions for membership with the Justice Gang, introduced in Gunn’s Superman movie. Season 2 will also dive into the multiverse storyline, with Peacemaker on the run from Rick Flag Sr., who seeks revenge for his son’s death at Peacemaker’s hands.

Peacemaker Season 2 cast and release details

The cast for Season 2 includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez. Peacemaker season 2 will stream on HBO Max on 21 August 2025. For Indian audiences, the show will be available on JioHotstar.