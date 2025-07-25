/James Gunn shares an update on the DCU's Aquaman and The Flash: 'You can cut out Aquaman f***ing fish'

The DCU has kicked off with a bang thanks to James Gunn's Superman. The movie met with positive reviews from audiences and critics and has grossed over $400 million worldwide since its release in July, and is still going strong at the box office. This has led to DC fans wondering when we will be seeing the rest of the Justice League members in action. While we have been getting a few updates on the DCU's Batman, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern, many were wondering about Aquaman and The Flash. In a recent interview, promoting the release of Peacemaker season 2, James Gunn dropped an update.

James Gunn on the DCU's Aquaman and The Flash

Speaking on Peacemaker: The Official Podcast, James shared that both Aquaman and the Flash are still a long way off, but he says that they will be played by fresh faces. He went on to confirm that Aquaman is not a known superhero in the DCU: "It's unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero in the DCU, as Superman and Peacemaker season 2 are happening. That's unlikely."

Gunn on Aquaman's current status in the DCU

Gunn quickly added, "You can cut out Aquaman f***ing fish," referring to the joke made by Peacemaker at the end of season one of the show, when Jason Momoa made a quick cameo as the king of Atlantis. So, DC fans will have to wait a while to see the DCU's take on Aquaman and the Flash. Meanwhile, we do know that the DCU's Batman and Wonder Woman projects are currently in the scripting stages.

Peacemaker season 2 tied to the multiverse

As for Peacemaker, the show will be reconned into the DCU. While the plot remains under wraps, we do know that the upcoming season will deal with the multiverse, and it is reported that Superman will have a cameo in the show. The main cast of Peacemaker season 2 includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez.