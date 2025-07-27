/Peacemaker season 2 trailer teases multiverse chaos as John Cena's anti hero goes on the run

Peacemaker Season 2 has gotten a new trailer. The highly anticipated second season of the show will be set in the newly created DCU and promises multiverse madness. The second season will be the first live-action series in the new universe. The trailer promises more of the intense action and dark humour that made the first season such a success. James Gunn has also teased that the show will drop a major hint about who or what the main antagonist the DC heroes will face off against in the future.

Peacemaker tries to go legit and fails

The trailer makes it clear that since the events of Season 1, where John Cena's Peacemaker and his team save the world from an alien invasion, the anti-hero has been trying to establish himself as a serious superhero and even auditions for membership with the Justice Gang, something we saw in the first teaser for the show.

Season 2 trailer introduces the mutiverse

But it is clear that despite his best efforts, nothing seems to go Peacemaker's way, which leads him to travel to an alternative timeline, via one of his late father's inventions, where he is a beloved superhero and living a great life. This brings him to the notice of Rick Flag Sr., who wants revenge on Peacemaker for killing his son during the events of 2021's The Suicide Squad.

Superman's rumoured cameo in Peacemaker

Rick Flag Sr. will be played by Frank Grillo, who made his DCU debut in Superman. Speaking of the Man of Steel, there is speculation online that we will be getting a cameo from David Corenswet's Superman in the second season.

The cast of Peacemaker Season 2 includes Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez.

Peacemaker Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and will stream on HBO Max on 21 August 2025.