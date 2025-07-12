Lanterns: Nathan Fillion teases DCU series is his most F-Bomb-filled project yet

Nathan Fillion has been a longtime staple in DC projects, from his voice-over work in several DC animated movies and shows to his cameo in 2021's The Suicide Squad. The actor made his DCU debut as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Superman and is quickly becoming a hit with fans. Fillion will be reprising his role in the upcoming DC series Lanterns. He recently shared a few insights into the show and revealed that the tone will be more gritty and R-rated than Superman.

Nathan Fillion on Lanterns gritty tone

Speaking with EW, Fillion shared, "I've dropped more F-bombs in that project than I have in, I think, my entire career put together." He continues, "By the end of it, you can tell there is a shift. Guy Gardner is no longer comfortable. He is no longer feeling smug. Then you can see where John's strength really lies. That is a strong individual."

A darker take on the Green Lantern Corps

The Green Lanterns are members of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic law enforcement agency. Each Lantern possesses a power ring that grants them extraordinary abilities, with the rings powered by the wearer’s willpower. In the comics, Guy Gardner is known for his fiery temper, rebellious nature, and disregard for rules. Despite his rough personality, he remains a true hero, willing to risk his life to protect the innocent.

What to expect from Lanterns

The series will be a detective story set on Earth, where veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler, and his recruit John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre, are tasked with investigating a murder. James Gunn has hinted that the series will uncover a terrifying mystery that ties into the larger DCU narrative.

The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen. Lanterns will consist of eight episodes and is expected to premiere on HBO Max in early 2026.