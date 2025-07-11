Superman: Here’s what happens in the two post-credits scenes (Spoilers)

Post-credits scenes have become a staple of the superhero genre, and James Gunn's Superman is no exception. The newly released movie has two scenes: a mid-credit scene and a post-credit scene. The first big-screen entry in the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) has a lot of easter eggs and references to DC comics. The two scenes are light-hearted and worth sticking around for. The movie is currently the most well-rated Superman movie on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82 per cent critics score from 278 reviews and a 95 per cent audience score from over 2,500 reviews.

Superman's post-credits scenes explained(Spoilers)

James Gunn has opted out of setting up a sequel or hinting at bigger threats in the movie's post-credit scenes. Before the release of Superman, there were rumours that the post-credit scene would tease the supervillain Brainiac, but this was not the case. The first scene focuses on a sweet moment between David Corenswet's Superman and Krypto, with the pair sitting on the moon with their backs to the camera and looking over the Earth.

Krypto, Superman's super-powered dog, was a show-stealer throughout the movie. The little pup is sweet and protective of the Man of Steel, but is more a force of nature that can't be tamed. So this sweet moment at the end with the two of them was a great addition.

The second post-credit scene features Mr. Terrific

The second scene is set in the aftermath of the interdimensional rift that was opened by Lex Luthor, and we see Superman and Mr. Terrific, played by an excellent Edi Gathegi, as the latter uses his machines to repair a damaged building. But the Man of Steel points out it wasn't a seamless fix, and a frustrated Mr. Terrific walks off.

James Gunn is known for taking lesser-known superheroes and giving them a chance to shine, and Mr. Terrific has a lot of fun moments throughout the film, especially a scene where he takes on an army of Luthor's supersuit-wearing thugs with style and ease.

Will we get a Superman 2?

While there is no official sequel announcement, David Corenswet did share during the movie's promotional tour that he signed a two-movie deal. There are also rumours floating around that we will get a Superman cameo in the upcoming second season of Peacemaker, which will be streaming on HBO Max this August.

