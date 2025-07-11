Superman Movie Review: James Gunn doesn't reinvent the genre but it’s a damn good time

As a long-time fan of the superhero genre, I had been looking forward to James Gunn's Superman, and I’m happy to say the movie is, for the most part, a terrific debut for the new DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). The movie is not an origin story of the iconic superhero but is rather set three years after he has made his presence known to the world. Gunn's take on the Man of Steel, on the surface, feels like an evolution of Christopher Reeve's version of the character. To me, it felt more in tune with Superman: The Animated Series that came out in 1996.

David Corenswet delivers a fresh, grounded Superman

Gunn chose to opt out of a grand entry for Superman backed with his iconic theme. Instead, he showed the hero at one of his lowest points, and the rest of the movie's opening set pieces hint at his inexperience, self-doubt, and naivety, brilliantly brought to life by David Corenswet, who truly embodies the character and makes the role his own. He has great screen presence and charisma, and there is no doubt in my mind that Gunn was right on the money with this casting choice.

Lois Lane and Lex Luthor steal the spotlight

Corenswet's Superman feels a lot more well-rounded and relatable, and more in tune with the comic version of the character. The other standouts are Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. Brosnahan’s Lois is her own person; her resourcefulness and passion for her job as a journalist never come off as lip service. This is most noticeable when she interviews Superman for the first time; it feels organic and is one of the best scenes in the movie. It also helps that both Brosnahan and Corenswet have great chemistry.

Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is a scene-stealer. The actor does a phenomenal job balancing the different aspects of one of Superman's most infamous villains. Hoult’s Lex is a ruthless genius with a God complex and a man-child who is consumed by his jealousy of the Man of Steel. It’s fun to watch the actor walk that tightrope between the two.

A special mention has to be given to Krypto, the Superdog, who is the real star of the movie and steals or better, chews every scene. I do not doubt that, like Baby Yoda and Baby Groot, the DCU's take on Krypto is going to become an instant fan favourite.

Superman's strong supporting cast

Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific was a fun character, and it’s clear Gunn has big plans for him in the DCU. Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl were great casting choices. Despite their limited screen time, both characters stood out. All the side characters in the film felt interesting, and I wanted to see more of them. This approach to side characters is something Gunn did so well in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. It will be interesting to see what comes next. Superman does a great job serving as a launching pad for future DCU projects without getting sidetracked from the main plot or resorting to sequel baiting.

Superman is not without flaws



That said, Superman isn’t a perfect movie. In the first half, it felt messy in a few places, like I was watching a quick recap episode of a TV show I was trying to catch up on. Thankfully, this isn’t too damaging thanks to the humour. However, Gunn does tend to lean a bit too much on the jokes at times, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes people out of the moment during some emotional scenes.

But this has been the case with the director’s other films as well, though it felt more balanced in his previous projects. That said, there are some very touching scenes in the film. One that stands out is between David Corenswet and Pruitt Taylor Vince’s Jonathan Kent. With that single scene, we see why Superman became a symbol of hope.

Comic-inspired visuals and blockbuster action

Speaking of the VFX and action, the movie feels like it took a lot of inspiration from the comics and DC’s animated films. It embraces its roots by toning down realism in favour of a more fantastical look. There are also a lot of impressive action set pieces, such as a two-on-one fight in a stadium. In the climactic battle, Gunn goes all out. It’s a treat to watch, elevated by John Murphy and David Fleming's music.

Final Verdict: A soaring success for Superman

So on the whole, James Gunn's Superman was worth the wait. It may not go on to redefine the superhero genre, but it is a great Superman movie. And as a long-time DC fan, I can't wait to see what comes next.