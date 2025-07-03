Uppu Kappurambu Movie Review: Despite a rough start, Keerthy Suresh & Suhas' chemistry elevates this quirky comedy

Amazon’s Uppu Kappurambu is a period comedy penned by Vasanth Maringanti and directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi. The film has its flaws, but its humour and the winning chemistry between Keerthy Suresh and Suhas help keep it afloat. Set in the village of Chitti Jaya Puram, which follows a unique tradition of burying their dead in the same graveyard regardless of caste or religion, the story follows the chaos that erupts when only four plots remain in the graveyard.

Uppu Kappurambu starts off rough

Keerthy Suresh, known for her strong dramatic performances, has struggled with slapstick comedy before, and that is evident in the film’s first 20 minutes. She plays Apoorva, the new and reluctant village head, who is immediately thrown into the deep end. Unfortunately, the opening scenes lean heavily on her comedic timing, which comes across as exaggerated and awkward rather than funny.

Why you should stick with it

Adding to the film’s early troubles is its unpolished look and inconsistent editing. However, if you stick with it, the film improves significantly. The turning point comes when Suhas’ character, Chinna, the village gravedigger, teams up with Apoorva. Their chemistry is effortless and engaging, allowing Keerthy to settle into a more nuanced and enjoyable performance.

Uppu Kappurambu is peppered with delightful side characters and visual gags that unfold subtly in the background. A particularly funny running joke involving three old men and an umbrella stands out. The rivalry between two wealthy men in the village feels like a playful jab at the plots from the 80s and 90s action films set in villages, serving as a mini-parody within the larger story.

The movie embraces its dark humour, fitting for a story about villagers fighting over limited burial spots. It generally handles its themes with subtlety, though it does veer into preachiness during a brief stretch in the climax. Thankfully, that moment is short-lived.

Final Verdict

If you can get past its shaky beginning, Uppu Kappurambu delivers a fun, offbeat ride perfect for a weekend binge.