/New DCU Batman movie update drops as Superman Batman team up rumours swirl

While fans can't stop speculating about what's in store with Matt Reeves's The Batman Part II, it has been a while since we got an update on the DCU's planned Batman movie, which has been in the scripting phase for a while now. There are growing rumours that we will be getting a Batman and Superman team-up movie before we get a solo Batman film. Adding to the speculation was Gunn's recent sharing that we will not have to wait to see the Man of Steel back in action after the release of Superman this July. Actor David Corenswet, who is playing Superman, said in a recent interview with Extra, “I mean, I think Superman, as soon as he, I don’t know whether he knows of Batman’s existence at this point. That’s a good point, we haven’t talked about that. But as soon as he finds out that there’s a man who dresses as a bat who’s protecting his city, he’s like ‘I wanna go check that guy out!’”

James Gunn to read two Batman scripts

Now, according to a new report by Omelete, James Gunn will be reading two scripts for Batman by the end of this year. One will be based on the Brave and the Bold comic book storyline and focuses on Batman's relationship with his estranged son, who takes on the mantle of Robin, and the other is rumoured to be based on the World’s Finest comics, where the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel team up. There are also rumours that Superman might have a cameo in the second season of Peacemaker, which will stream on HBO Max this August.

Superman set to relaunch the DCU

Fans will have to wait a while for any new updates, as right now the studio is busy promoting the release of James Gunn's Superman movie, which will help launch the newly created DCU and serve as a launching pad for a bunch of DC projects. The movie is currently expected to gross between $95M–$135M in its opening weekend. Superman will be hitting the big screen worldwide on 11 July 2025.