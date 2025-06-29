Could Eiza González join Matt Reeves's The Batman Part II? Fans spot clues after script completion

Matt Reeves's recent announcement that he has finally completed the script for the highly anticipated The Batman Part II has fans buzzing with excitement and speculations about the plot and the new cast. However, actress Eiza González liking of Reeves's Instagram post showing the script update has been getting a lot of attention and has led to many theorising that the actress could be joining the cast of the sequel. What makes this theory interesting is that Matt Reeves, who only follows the actors of The Batman on Instagram, also follows González. It should also be noted that the actress had mentioned in the past that she had auditioned for the role of Catwoman, a role that ultimately went to Zoë Kravitz.

Who could Eiza González be playing?

If this theory turns out to be true, there are a lot of potential roles she could be playing, such as Vicky Vale, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Kathy Kane, Talia al Ghul and more. We will have to wait till The Batman Part II starts production. The movie was originally scheduled to start production in March 2026, but is now expected to start production in late 2025, likely between October and December.

A star-studded cast

In The Batman, Robert Pattinson starred as Bruce Wayne/Batman and focused on the Dark Knight's efforts to stop an elusive serial killer who calls himself The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. The rest of the supporting cast includes Jeffrey Wright as James "Jim" Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oz/The Penguin, all of whom are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel.

There is plenty of speculation online as to which of his infamous villains Batman will face in the sequel, but it seems likely we will get to see Barry Keoghan's version of the Joker, who had a cameo in The Batman. The Batman Part II is scheduled to be released on 1 October 2027.