Batman Begins turns 20: How Christopher Nolan redefined the superhero genre

Two decades ago, Batman Begins hit theatres and changed the superhero movie landscape forever. Released on June 15, 2005, Christopher Nolan’s gritty reboot pulled the Caped Crusader out of his cartoonish past and grounded him in a darker, more realistic Gotham. Here are six reasons it is beloved.
Batman Begins gave us a believable Gotham City and a Bruce Wayne who felt like a real person dealing with trauma and guilt, not just a billionaire in a cape.
Bale brought both physical intensity and emotional depth to Bruce Wayne. His transformation from a grieving orphan to a disciplined warrior gave the character new dimensions.
The film took its time showing Bruce’s journey, from training with Ra’s al Ghul to crafting the Batman persona.
With Michael Caine as Alfred, Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox, and Gary Oldman as Jim Gordon, the film built a believable world around Batman that helped ground the narrative.
Liam Neeson’s Ra’s al Ghul wasn't just a bad guy, he had a philosophical view of justice and order, making him formidable and thought-provoking.
Before the MCU boom, Batman Begins proved that superhero films could be serious, character-driven, and artistically ambitious. Its success paved the way for the countless films that followed.