The Batman Part II: Matt Reeves completes script after multiple delays, filming expected in 2025

After multiple delays, director Matt Reeves has officially finished the script for The Batman Part II. This puts to rest rumours that the project was cancelled by James Gunn and DC Studios in favour of the DCU's version of The Dark Knight, despite Gunn showing his excitement for the project in several interviews. The movie stars Robert Pattinson and was originally scheduled to start production in March 2026, but is now expected to start production in late 2025, likely between October and December.

A highly anticipated sequel

The movie is the sequel to 2022's critically and commercially successful The Batman and is set outside the DCU, with its own lineup of spin-offs, the first of which was the critically acclaimed Penguin series. The Batman Part II was originally scheduled to be released on 2 October 2026, but was pushed back to 1 October 2027.

Returning cast members

In The Batman, Robert Pattinson starred as Bruce Wayne/Batman and focused on the Dark Knight's efforts to stop an elusive serial killer who calls himself The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. The movie also focuses on Batman's first encounter with Selina Kyle/Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz. The rest of the supporting cast includes Jeffrey Wright as James "Jim" Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oz/The Penguin, all of whom are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Who will Batman face next?

There is plenty of speculation online as to which of his infamous villains Batman will face in the sequel, but it seems likely we will get to see Barry Keoghan's version of the Joker. His character made an appearance in a deleted scene in the movie as well as a small cameo at the end of the film, where he befriends The Riddler in Arkham Asylum. It should be noted that Matt Reeves has expressed interest in exploring lesser-known Batman villains, so fans will have to wait until filming starts to get more updates.