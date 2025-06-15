James Gunn shared an update on the highly anticipated sequel to 2022's The Batman. Gunn confirmed that The Batman Part 2 is still in the works and the script should be ready soon. The Batman Part 2 has gone through a few production delays, with one of the reasons being the launch of the DCU.

The movie, which is expected to go into production in March 2026, is still in the scripting stage. Speaking about the project to EW, James Gunn said: "What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary. We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait."

Separate universes for two Batmans

The Batman and its sequel will not be a part of the DCU and are set in a different cinematic universe. DC Studios has announced that it is working on its own Batman movie, which will be based on the Batman: The Brave and the Bold comic storyline.

The Brave and the Bold will focus on Bruce Wayne’s relationship with his estranged son, Damian Wayne, who becomes Robin. The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti and is currently in the scripting phase.

Clayface movie and the DCU’s future

While it will be a while before DC fans will get to see both versions of Batman in action, we are getting a movie based on one of his infamous villains, Clayface. The movie will be a body-horror film similar to the Oscar-nominated The Substance and will serve as an origin story for the character. The movie is expected to start filming later this year.

While it is unlikely we will get to see Batman in the film, it is more than likely that the film will be set in the DCU's version of Gotham City and will have a ton of references to the Caped Crusader. The DCU will make its big screen debut with Superman, which will be released worldwide on 11 July 2025.