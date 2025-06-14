James Gunn's Superman drops touching Father's Day promo| Watch

To mark Father’s Day, James Gunn’s Superman dropped a touching new promo featuring Clark Kent and his father, Jonathan Kent, played by Pruitt Taylor Vince, from the upcoming movie. After he crash-landed on Earth as a baby, Superman was raised on a farm in Kansas by Jonathan and his wife Martha, played by Neva Howell.

025.

Gunn teases focus on Superman’s values

Superman derives his sense of morality and justice from his parents, and Gunn has hinted that the film will explore this formative part of the Man of Steel's story. Some glimpses of this were already shown in the trailers, particularly scenes where Superman is with his parents after being injured in a fight.

Speaking about his approach to Superman, Gunn said, “Over the years, the stories that I've told have gotten more... how to say it... less in your face. I wanted to tell the story about someone who was truly good in a world that doesn't value goodness, in a world that makes fun of basic kindness and basic human values”.

"The fact that he could fly and lift buildings and shoot laser beams out of his eyes was really secondary to who he was as a person and what he stood for." He added

Strong box office buzz

The movie recently became the best first-day advance ticket seller of 2025 on Fandango, surpassing the MCU’s Fantastic Four: First Steps. A major boost came from Amazon’s offer to its Prime members, who will get early access to see the movie three days before its general release.

The film focuses on Superman's third year in Metropolis as he juggles life as reporter Clark Kent and the iconic superhero. The cast includes David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2