Superman: Christopher Reeve’s son voices support, says cast doesn’t need his family’s approval

James Gunn's Superman, starring David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel, has finally hit the big screen worldwide. Will Reeve, the son of the late Christopher Reeve, who played the iconic superhero in the first-ever live-action Superman movie in 1978, shared his support for Corenswet and the film. Will, who is a correspondent for ABC News, also has a small cameo in the movie. He’s not alone in praising Gunn’s Superman. The film has been receiving glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike, currently holding an 82 per cent critics score and a 95 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will Reeve pays tribute to Superman's legacy

Speaking with Good Morning America, Will shared, “I just wanna say: my dad, and my siblings, and I, we’re not gatekeepers of Superman. David and the rest of the cast and crew don't need to seek our approval or even welcome us on their journey, but we're grateful that they did and excited for everybody to see it."

Christopher Reeve would go on to reprise the role of Superman in three sequels and cement his legacy in movie history. Reeve's portrayal of Superman is still considered the golden standard, and the 1978 version of the film was the best-rated Superman film for decades.

Will Reeve shares a personal moment on set

Will also shared how he felt when he first saw David Corenswet in costume: "I hear someone go, ‘Hi, Will.’ With a deep voice, and I see this blue and red and I look up and I didn’t think it was my dad, but I for a second didn’t register that it was David. And I just look up, I go, ‘Oh, wow. That’s Superman.’ Who, of course, I associate with my dad. So, once I got my bearings, the first thing I did was tell David how excited and supportive I and my family feel for him.”

Superman focuses on the Man of Steel's third year in Metropolis as he tries to balance his life as reporter Clark Kent and Superman. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

WION's Superman Review

In his review for Superman, Achu Krishnan wrote Gunn chose to opt out of a grand entry for Superman backed with his iconic theme. Instead, he showed the hero at one of his lowest points, and the rest of the movie's opening set pieces hint at his inexperience, self-doubt, and naivety, brilliantly brought to life by David Corenswet, who truly embodies the character and makes the role his own.