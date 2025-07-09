Superman: Here's what reviewers have to say about James Gunn's superhero movie

The review embargo on James Gunn's Superman has been lifted, and reviews are pouring in for the first big-screen entry in the new DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). The first reviews for the film have been mostly positive, with many praising the tone and the acting but having qualms about the plot. Superman is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with 86 per cent from 140 reviews, making it one of the most well-reviewed DC movies of the decade. The movie stars David Corenswet as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Here's what critics have to say about Superman

A new beginning for the DCU

The film will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis. Additionally, it will introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific. The supporting cast of Superman includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

A lot is riding on the movie's success, as it will help launch the newly created DCU. The new superhero cinematic universe has several TV and movie projects in its lineup, which include the upcoming second season of Peacemaker, the Supergirl movie, the Clayface movie, and the Lanterns TV series.

James Gunn has also hinted that we will be seeing David Corenswet back in action after the release of Superman, fuelling rumours that the character will have a cameo in an upcoming DCU project.

Strong box office projections for Superman’s debut

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is projected to earn around $130 million in its opening weekend from the US markets. If the movie can pull this off, it would mark the best opening for a Superman film ever.

Superman will be hitting theatres worldwide on 11 July 2025.