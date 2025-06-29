Superman: James Gunn hints at eariler return, fans suspect Peacemaker season 2 cameo

James Gunn’s Superman is easily one of the year’s most anticipated releases. As the first major big-screen project under the newly launched DCU, it has already received positive reactions from early screenings ahead of its July release. Naturally, fans are curious about a sequel and when they might see the Man of Steel back in action within the DCU’s upcoming slate. Fortunately, Gunn has provided some reassurance, stating that after Superman hits theatres, we won’t have to wait too long. In an interview with Phase Hero, the director said, “Less than two years,” then quickly corrected himself by adding, “Sooner than that.”

Will Superman appear before the sequel?

This means that we will get to see the Man of Steel in action before Superman 2. While this could mean he has a cameo in the upcoming Supergirl film, which recently wrapped filming and will be the second theatrical release in the DCU, it also lends weight to recent speculation that Superman will be making a cameo in Peacemaker season 2, which will stream this August on HBO Max.

What to expect from Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad and focuses on mercenary Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker (John Cena). In the first season, Smith and his squad attempt to stop an alien invasion. The show was both a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform.

It is the only DCEU show to be incorporated into the DCU. From the trailer, it is clear that the second season will likely deal with the multiverse, so it might provide a clue on how the characters are now a part of the new cinematic universe. The main cast of Peacemaker season 2 includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez.

Superman’s big-screen arrival

As for Superman, it is currently expected to gross between $95M–$135M in its opening weekend. The movie will be hitting the big screen worldwide on 11 July 2025.