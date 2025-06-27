Superman: Post-credits scene details out, why you should stick around after the credits

Superman, the first big-screen debut of the DCU, is gearing up for its release. In the movie, David Corenswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The movie had a few early screenings recently, and the reactions have been positive. We now have details about the movie's post-credit scenes. While there have been plenty of online rumours that these would set up the next instalment or introduce a new villain, there has been nothing to back it up, and these new rumours suggest things play out differently in Superman's post-credit scenes.

What to expect in Superman's post-credit scenes (possible spoilers)

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the movie will have two post-credit scenes, and we may have already got a glimpse of one. "Superman has two post-credits scenes, one is Superman with Krypto on the moon looking at the Earth. The second is Superman and Mister Terrific looking at a giant crack in a massive building because the ground split in half during the finale, and Supes says it’s crooked and Terrific gets all annoyed and walks away and kicks a rock. It's a funny scene."

So it seems that the movie's post-credit scenes aren't some big setup for Superman 2 or even Supergirl, but it looks like James Gunn wasn’t kidding when he said that the DCU wouldn’t be rushing itself, a mistake that led to the DCEU’s collapse.

Box office projections look strong

Early box office projections for the film suggest it will have a strong opening weekend, with estimates ranging between $154–175 million from the US markets. If the movie can pull this off, it would mark the best opening for a Superman film ever.

The film boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. Superman premieres worldwide on 11 July 2025.