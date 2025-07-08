/James Gunn first calls Superman an 'immigrant', clarifies later that the film is about 'kindness'

Days before the release of Superman, the film’s team has found itself in the middle of a controversy ober a remark made by director James Gunn. In an interview, Gunn reportedly said that the DC tentpole is the story of “an immigrant who came from other places.” The remark has led to severe backlash for the director. Gunn has now responded to the controversy.



James Gunn said that the movie is for “everyone” and that he doesn’t have “anything to say to anybody” spreading negativity around Superman. Gunn was addressing the controversy while speaking to the press during the premiere of Superman at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

“I’m not here to judge people. I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Cast of Superman responds

Actors of Nathan Fillion and Sean Gunn were also asked about the controversy. Fillion, who plays Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern, laughed off the negativity and said, “Aw, somebody needs a hug,” and added, “Just a movie, guys.”



Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord in the film, stood up for his brother and reminded that immigrants are integral to the fabric of America.



“My reaction to (the backlash) is that it is exactly what the movie is about,” he said. “We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.”

'Superman is the story of America’

In his Sunday profile in The Times of London, James Gunn had explained some of themes and ideals embedded in Superman. He said that the film encompassed the story of America. Gunn has added that on a fundamental level, it is about a man looking for a new life away from his homeland.

“I mean, ‘Superman’ is the story of America,” James Gunn said. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”



The quote enraged many on social media and led to backlash with many calling Superman ‘superwoke’. Superman stars David Corenswet as the caped superhero and will release on July 11.