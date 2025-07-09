James Gunn praises Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II script, shares update on DCU's The Brave and the Bold

DC Studios' co-head James Gunn revealed that he has read Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II script. Gunn has been a long-time supporter of Reeves' take on The Dark Knight and had urged fans to be patient when the script went through delays. Speaking at the premiere of Superman, the director was asked his take on Reeves' script, to which he laughed and said, "It's great." He also provided an update on the DCU's planned Batman: The Brave and the Bold movie. Reeves’ follow-up to 2022's The Batman is expected to begin filming in the latter half of 2025 and is scheduled to release in October 2026.

No major updates on The Brave and the Bold yet

James Gunn's Superman has been receiving praise from critics ever since the review embargo lifted and is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with 86 per cent from 140 reviews. Speaking about the Brave and the Bold movie at the Superman premiere, Gunn said, "There's really no new updates. I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

Gunn had previously stated that DCU projects would only start production after a script had been approved by him and DC Studios' co-head Peter Safran. The Brave and the Bold will focus on Batman's relationship with his estranged son, who takes on the mantle of Robin. There are rumours that we will get to see the DCU version of Batman before his solo movie, with online speculation suggesting a Superman and Batman team-up film.

All eyes on Superman’s box office debut

The future of the DCU is riding on the success of Superman. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is projected to earn around $130 million in its opening weekend from the US markets. If the movie can pull this off, it would mark the best opening for a Superman film ever.