Superman: Here’s how much David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan & Nicholas Hoult earned

James Gunn's Superman has been gaining momentum at the box office. The movie grossed an impressive $55 million on its opening day, including $22.5 million from previews. Superman is projected to earn between $115–120 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. The movie stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and their performances have earned some rave reviews from critics and fans. But how much did the cast get paid for their roles?

How much were the Superman actors paid?

According to a report by Puck, both David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were each paid $750,000 for their roles, and Nicholas Hoult received $2 million. This is not surprising because Hoult is the bigger star, having played leading roles in recent films like Nosferatu and Juror No. 2. All three of them will receive bonuses depending on how well Superman performs at the box office.

Will Superman get a sequel?

While there is no official sequel announcement, David Corenswet did share during the movie's promotional tour that he signed a two-movie deal. There are also rumours floating around that we will get a Superman cameo in the upcoming second season of Peacemaker, which will be streaming on HBO Max this August.

Nicholas Hoult had initially auditioned for the role of Superman but lost out to David Corneswet and recently spoke about his audition and how they ran into each other for the first time, saying:

“I shook his hand, and I was like, 'His hands are a bit bigger than me.' And then he spoke, and I was like, 'Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too.' And in that moment, whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, 'I’d be happy if this guy was Superman. I was like, 'You’re perfect for it.'" Hoult shared.

WION's Superman review

In his review for Superman, Achu Krishnan wrote Gunn chose to opt out of a grand entry for Superman backed with his iconic theme. Instead, he showed the hero at one of his lowest points, and the rest of the movie's opening set pieces hint at his inexperience, self-doubt, and naivety, brilliantly brought to life by David Corenswet, who truly embodies the character and makes the role his own.

