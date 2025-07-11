/Internet can't keep calm about 'symbol of hope' Superman Trump

Even the White House feels the need to piggyback on trending topics one may ask. It certainly does look like someone in office is checking Google trends. The DC movie Superman has been creating some buzz ever since the promotions began, and just on the day of the release - July 11, an image of Trump as the superhero surfaces. Or it is just the White House supporting the movie and cinegoers. Well, the reason is best known to the Trump administration until disclosed. But what is undeniable is that the post of the US president as Superman is breaking the internet.

Netizens are out there talking about it, this has led to more Trump content on the internet which some may refer to as memes. The caption for the post was also very carefully crafted, it read: THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP.

“All hail Superman Trump. Totally normal stuff, and yes, this is from the official White House account,” an account on X, Republicans against Trump, tweeted.

Another user, Jurgen Nauditt tweeted, “Could it be any more embarrassing?”

Kevin Castley, wrote, “The proposed community note is pointing out that this is copyright infringement. Okay, who cares? I’m more upset that Trump ran on going after Epstein’s buddies and now he’s pretending like no crimes were committed against kids.”

It was only a couple of days ago, Superman movie director James Gunn, called the superhero ‘an immigrant’. Adding to that an X user wrote, “Trump is only repping this because Superman is the only illegal immigrant he can't deport methinks.”