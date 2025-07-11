/White House imagines Trump as Superman, this after director James Gunn called the character 'an immigrant'

Buzz around the Superman movie has reached the White House, and now, the US President Donald Trump has been reimagined as the DC character. The White House got creative and edited an image of Trump as Superman, and the internet certainly can’t keep calm. This also comes days after director James Gunn said the character is ‘an immigrant’, he also said it is ‘the story of America’.

The White House's image caption read: THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP.

Now, does this just translate to the fact that Trump is rewriting the story of America? In an interview with news outlet The Times, Gunn had said, “Superman is the story of America.”

He continued, “An immigrant who came from other places and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.

“It’s about human kindness, and obviously, there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But sc**w them,” he added.