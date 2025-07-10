Where did you learn English? Trump marvelled at Liberia President Boakai's fluency in his country's official language

Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai was in the White House on Wednesday (July 9) to meet US President Donald Trump. As both leaders were sharing pleasantries, Trump was surprised by Boakai’s fluency in English, which is listed as Liberia’s official language. He was quick to inquire where he learned the language from, trying to trace where he gets his eloquent speech.

"Liberia is a longtime friend of the United States, and we believe in your policy of making America great again," said President Boakai before advocating for America’s investment in Liberia.

Watch the video here:

He added, "We just want to thank you so much for this opportunity."

Just as the Liberian president paused, Trump’s expression was a giveaway that he didn’t expect such fluent speech. And instantaneously, he said, “Such good English.” He further inquired, "Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?"

“In Liberia?" Trump asked. "Yes sir," Boakai said.

"That's very interesting. I have people at this table who can't speak nearly as well,” he continued.

While people are amused by the fact, Trump did not research enough about Liberia before meeting leader from the African nation. English is their official language and with that the country speaks over 20 indigenous languages. Founded in 1822, Liberia was formed by American Colonisation Society (ACS) as a colony for free Black Americans.