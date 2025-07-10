/Iran official suggests assassinating Trump while sunbathing in Mar-a-Lago. Theres' a problem: He doesn't...

Iran's Trump ‘assassination plan’: Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 9) laughed off a threat by an Iranian official who had suggested that the US president could be attacked with drones while sunbathing at his Florida mansion, Mar-a-Lago.

What was the threat to Trump by Iranian official?

The threat reportedly came from Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Speaking on Iran state TV, Larijani reportedly said, "As he lies there with his stomach to the sun [in Trump's Florida mansion], a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple.”

How US President Donald Trump laughed off ‘drone idea' to kill him

On Wednesday (July 10), a reporter read out Larijani's comments to Trump at a press conference and asked the US president, "Do you think that's a real threat? And when is the last time you went sunbathing anyway?"

Trump laughed it off, saying, "It's been a long time. I don't know, maybe I was around seven or so. I'm not too big into it [sunbathing]."

"I guess it's a threat. I'm not sure it's a threat, actually, but perhaps it is," he added.

Iranian threats to Trump are nothing new

Trump's comments on Larijani's alleged threat to his life came just weeks after US B2 bombers hit suspected Iranian nuclear sites, which ended the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

Iran International, an expatriate outlet, reported that an Iranian website had raised around $40 million for “retribution against those who mock and threaten the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei,” and a $100 million bounty for Trump’s assassination.

Iran's official Fars News Agency promoted that campaign, urging demonstrations against Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hardliners want Iran to assassinate Trump, but its president is cautious

In recent comments to US news personality Tucker Carlson, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian distanced his government from any threat to assassinate Trump.

The hardliner Iranian newspaper wrote that avenging Trump is nearly a national demand, amid warnings against such actions against Trump or Israeli leaders.

Assassination plots against Trump with Iranian links

There have been several attempts or plots to assassinate Trump. Last year, one such plot was traced to alleged Iranian operatives.

There have been worries expressed in the American media that Iranian 'sleeper cells' in the US could be activated to assassinate Trump.

Why Iran might want to assassinate Trump

Part of the reason why Trump is in the Iranian crosshairs is the assassination of the legendary Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps was killed in Iraq in 2020 on orders from Trump during his first term as president.

Interestingly enough, that killing used a drone, similar to the way Larijani imagines Trump could be killed in his Florida mansion.