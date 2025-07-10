/Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazilian imports amid tensions with Lula over Bolsonaro trial

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between the United States and Brazil, President Donald Trump announced on July 9 that the US would impose a 50 per cent tariff on all imports from Brazil starting August 1, 2025. The move comes in the wake of a heated dispute over the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly attempting to overturn his 2022 election loss to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Trump, in a letter addressed to Lula, described the trial as a “witch hunt” and an “international disgrace.” He accused Brazil of launching “insidious attacks on free elections” and using legal proceedings to suppress political opponents, a stance that echoes his own rhetoric about legal cases in the US. The letter further stated that Washington would launch an investigation into Brazil’s trade practices, specifically focusing on the treatment of US companies involved in digital trade.

The move to impose the steep tariffs sent shockwaves through Brazilian markets. The real, Brazil’s national currency, dropped by more than 2 per cent against the US dollar, and major companies such as planemaker Embraer and oil giant Petrobras saw their stock prices take a hit. The tariffs are a sharp increase from the 10 per cent proposed in April 2025 and are expected to significantly affect Brazil’s exports, particularly in sectors like steel and agricultural products.

Lula responds with threat of retaliation

Brazilian President Lula, who has already faced criticism from Trump for his handling of Bolsonaro’s legal case, swiftly rejected the new tariffs. He labelled Trump’s actions as unfair and said Brazil would respond in kind under its “Economic Reciprocity Law.” Lula also reaffirmed his country’s sovereignty, writing in a post on social media, “The world has changed. We don't want an emperor.”

Lula, in a separate statement, called the US administration’s stance “shameful,” accusing Trump of undermining Brazil’s democratic processes and violating international norms by meddling in a sovereign nation’s legal matters. The two leaders had already clashed earlier in the week when Trump expressed support for Bolsonaro, urging Brazilian authorities to “leave Bolsonaro alone.” Bolsonaro, who is facing charges for his alleged involvement in a failed coup attempt, remains a controversial figure in Brazil, with many accusing him of undermining the nation’s democracy.

Lula, who narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections, emphasised that no one is above the law and that Bolsonaro’s case would be decided by Brazil’s courts without foreign interference.

Impact on US-Brazil trade relations

The trade war escalation could have far-reaching consequences for US-Brazil trade, which is significant in certain sectors. Brazil is a key supplier of steel to the US, sending over four million tonnes of the metal in 2024, and it also supplies critical agricultural products like coffee, orange juice, beef, and ethanol. The US is Brazil’s second-largest trading partner, after China, and this new round of tariffs could disrupt long-established trade flows, particularly in the food and beverage industries. US consumers may face higher prices for Brazilian coffee, orange juice, and sugar, all of which are major imports.

Experts warned that the tariffs could devastate the US juice industry, which has depended on Brazil as its main supplier for decades. Brazil’s coffee exports alone amount to nearly eight million bags annually, and any tariff increases could trigger a significant rise in US retail coffee prices.

Despite these concerns, Trump’s administration insists the tariffs are necessary to address what it views as unfair trade practices and to balance trade imbalances. However, experts warn that such aggressive tariff policies could lead to inflationary pressures and broader economic instability, particularly as Brazil is a critical partner for both the US and global markets.