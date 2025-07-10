LOGIN
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 12:30 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 12:30 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Trump considering sending Patriot missiles to Kyiv
The US President Donald Trump is considering sending another Patriot missile system to Ukraine while adding that he is not happy with Western President Vladimir Putin.

