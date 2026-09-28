/Protest at Lovely Professional University over rape allegations

Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:50 IST | Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:50 IST
Fresh violence erupted during protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara, with clashes reported between students and police. A police jeep was allegedly set ablaze, multiple vehicles were damaged and several people were injured as tensions escalated on campus. Police deployed force to disperse protesters as the situation turned increasingly tense. Watch WION Originals for the latest developments from LPU.