/Pope Leo draws huge Paris crowd, to meet abuse survivors before lourdes mass

Pope Leo XIV drew massive crowds in Paris, with hundreds of thousands gathering for an open-air Mass near the Champs-Élysées. The visit comes as the Catholic Church continues to confront a 2021 report that found roughly 330,000 French children were abused by clergy over seven decades. Before Mass at Lourdes, Leo is set to meet abuse survivors directly. He also called on Catholics to seek joy through faith. Watch the full coverage.