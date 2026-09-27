/US Diesel prices surge to record highs

American truckers, businesses and consumers could soon get some relief as the White House explores options to reduce diesel costs. With diesel prices climbing above $6.50 per gallon in many areas, the Trump administration is reportedly reviewing measures that could ease the burden on transportation and supply chains. One option under discussion is the federal diesel tax, currently around 24 cents per gallon. The move comes as high fuel costs continue to ripple through the economy, affecting everything from freight rates to grocery prices.