/Hurricane Polo: One of the strongest Pacific storms ever, threatens Mexico's coast

Hurricane Polo has grown into one of the most powerful Pacific cyclones in decades, threatening Mexico's Pacific coast as an "extremely dangerous" storm. Forecasters say Polo is expected to skirt the coast rather than make direct landfall, but Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco face heavy rain risk, while Baja California Sur braces for storm surge and strong winds. We break down the storm's path and what residents need to know. Watch the full update.