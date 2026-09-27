/Powerful Autumn storm threatens major coastal flooding across the US Northeast

Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:35 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:35 IST
A powerful autumn storm is sweeping across the US Northeast, raising concerns over significant coastal flooding, strong winds and heavy rainfall. Forecasters warn that parts of the Mid-Atlantic coastline could face major flooding as high tides combine with storm-driven surges. Authorities are urging residents in vulnerable coastal communities to stay alert as the system moves through the region, threatening travel disruptions, beach erosion and localized flooding in several states.