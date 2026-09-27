/Trump's red carpet for Xi sparks questions about US diplomacy

Published: Sep 27, 2026, 10:20 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 10:20 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump rolled out a high-profile welcome for Chinese President Xi Jinping, drawing global attention and sparking debate about Washington's diplomatic priorities. The optics of the summit have prompted questions among observers about how the Trump administration engages strategic competitors while managing relationships with traditional allies. Supporters see the outreach as pragmatic diplomacy, while critics argue it sends mixed signals amid ongoing geopolitical competition between the world's two largest economies.