/Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky says Russia is not prepared to end the war

Russia has reportedly launched fresh attacks targeting warehouses and infrastructure as casualties were reported across several regions linked to the conflict. Russian officials said two people were killed in Crimea, three in occupied Zaporizhzhia, and four in Krasnodar and Belgorod. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow is not prepared to end the war, underscoring the deep divisions that continue to hinder prospects for peace as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts.