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Iced coffee sparks a hot workplace debate
Iced coffee sparks a hot workplace debate
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 27, 2026, 12:20 IST
| Updated:
Sep 27, 2026, 12:20 IST
Are workplace rules changing — or are some old rules simply refusing to leave? The latest debate over job interviews has found an unlikely battleground: iced coffee.
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