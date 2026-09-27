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Iced coffee sparks a hot workplace debate

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:20 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:20 IST
Are workplace rules changing — or are some old rules simply refusing to leave? The latest debate over job interviews has found an unlikely battleground: iced coffee.

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