/South Africa probes string of murders targeting women

South African authorities are investigating the discovery of a tenth woman's body in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, after a string of killings that has shocked the nation. Over the past two months, 10 women have been found dead in the same municipality, with several victims discovered partially clothed and showing signs of sexual violence. Police have not confirmed whether the cases are linked, but similarities among the killings have fueled fears of a serial offender and intensified calls for action against gender-based violence.