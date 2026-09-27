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Texas turns its energy story towards solar

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:05 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:05 IST
Texas was once synonymous with American oil. Today, the state that helped power the United States with crude is becoming a powerhouse in another part of the energy business: Solar.

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