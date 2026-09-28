/How planet Beta Pictoris B creates mysterious radio signals

Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:20 IST | Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:20 IST
Scientists are studying radio signals linked to Beta Pictoris b, a giant exoplanet located around 63 light-years from Earth. The signals offer clues about the planet’s magnetic field and interaction with its surrounding environment. Researchers are using radio observations to better understand how magnetic activity on distant worlds can produce detectable emissions. Watch to learn how Beta Pictoris b generates these intriguing signals.