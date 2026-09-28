/Bank unions defer three-day strike after talks with bank managements

Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:50 IST | Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:50 IST
Bank unions have deferred the proposed three-day nationwide strike following discussions with bank managements over employees’ demands and pending issues. The development provides temporary relief for banking customers and businesses, while further talks are expected to address the concerns raised by employee unions. Stay updated on the latest developments involving India’s banking sector, bank employees and the proposed strike.