US President Donald Trump issues yet another warning to New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. This time around, Trump told reporters that Mamdani may face big problems if he does not behave. His comments came during the dinner organised for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.



"He (Mamdani) is not a socialist, he is a communist and said some really bad things about Jewish people, and he said some really bad things about a lot of people, and I think he is going through a little bit of honeymoon right now.” Trump said.

He added, “He won't make it. He better behave, otherwise he is going to have some big problems.”



During the interaction with the media, when asked if Trump wants the 33-year-old mayoral candidate deported, as per his recent calls. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, "I haven't heard him say that. I haven't heard him call for that. But certainly he does not want this individual to be elected. I was just speaking to him about it and (Mamdani's) radical policies that will completely crush New York City, which is obviously a city that the president holds near and dear to his heart.”



She added, “Look, the president is always willing to work with everyone. He's working with Democrats across the country, Democrat governors. And he said he'll work with people on the far left. He works with Republicans. He works with people in the middle. He wants to do what's right for America.”