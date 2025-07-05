/‘It’s all fake’: Trump’s trade war just for show? White House insider claims tariff threats are ‘theatrical game’

As Donald Trump pushes ahead with threats of major tariffs unless new trade deals are reached, some inside the White House say it’s all just for show. According to a Politico report, the president’s tariff warnings are part of a “theatrical show” aimed at grabbing attention rather than real policy action.

No real urgency inside White House, say sources

The 90-day countdown to implement steep tariffs is fast approaching, but the atmosphere inside the White House appears anything but urgent, Politico reported. Instead of rushing to secure agreements, negotiators and officials reportedly see the looming deadline as meaningless.

“Trump knows the most interesting part of his presidency is the tariff conversation. I find it hard to believe he’s going to surrender it that easily. It’s all fake. There’s no deadline. It’s a self-imposed landmark in this theatrical show, and that’s where we are,” one insider said.

Confusion and mixed signals from US negotiators

Trump has put the trade talks in the hands of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. But according to the report, none of the three have much actual power, and they often seem to be working in different directions.

The result, according to Politico, has been a “convoluted process” with very little real progress. Several countries have reportedly sent delegations to negotiate, only to leave without meetings or confused about what the US actually wants. In some cases, countries that have managed to hold talks were later publicly criticised by Trump online.

The lack of a clear plan and the president’s shifting tone have left many in Washington puzzled. Trump recently hinted that the 90-day window for tariffs might be shortened or extended, saying, “We could extend it, we could make it shorter. I’d like to make it shorter.”

Another official offered a blunt explanation, “You have wins. Take them. You only have to assume he doesn’t want to take them because he likes the game too much.”