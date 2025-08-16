/Peacemaker season 2 first reviews are out, here's what critics have to say about the HBO Max series

The first reviews for James Gunn's Peacemaker season 2 are out. The new season of the DCU show will be streaming on HBO Max this month, and fans have high expectations considering the massive success of Gunn's recently released Superman movie, which grossed over $586.6 million worldwide. With the overwhelming positive reactions to Peacemaker season 1 from both critics and audiences, anticipation for Season 2 is naturally sky-high. So let’s take a look at what critics have to say about the show.

Here's what critics are saying about Peacemaker season 2

What to expect in Peacemaker season 2

The trailer revealed that following the events of Season 1, where Peacemaker and his team saved the world from an alien invasion, the anti-hero has been trying to establish himself as a legitimate superhero. He even auditions for membership with the Justice Gang, first introduced in Gunn’s Superman movie.

Peacemaker trailer hints at a multiverse adventure

After being rejected and left disheartened, Peacemaker discovers that by using one of his father’s inventions, he can travel to an alternate dimension where he is seen as a beloved superhero. This, however, draws the attention of Rick Flag Sr., the new head of ARGUS, a government agency tasked with monitoring superhuman activity. This cat-and-mouse chase sets the stage for season 2.

The new season will officially be retconned into the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU), while Season 1 was originally set in the DCEU. Gunn has also teased that the show will drop a major clue about the main antagonist of the DCU moving forward. Rumours are swirling that David Corenswet’s Superman could even make a cameo appearance.

Cast and release details for Peacemaker season 2