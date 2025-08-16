/From Primer to The Thirteenth Floor: 8 Underrated mind-bending Hollywood movies you shouldn’t miss

From Primer to The Thirteenth Floor, here are eight lesser-known but brilliant mind-bending movies worth watching.
Certain films have a way of twisting reality and leaving you questioning everything. While titles like Inception and The Matrix often dominate the spotlight, Hollywood has produced plenty of underrated gems that deserve attention. Here are eight lesser-known but brilliant mind-bending movies worth watching.
Tim Robbins stars in this haunting psychological horror about a Vietnam veteran who suffers from terrifying hallucinations and fragmented memories. The film dives deep into trauma, grief, and the blurred lines between reality and delusion.
A psychological thriller that mixes time loops with a chilling atmosphere, Triangle follows a woman trapped aboard a mysterious ship where events repeat in disturbing ways.
Adrien Brody stars as a war veteran who undergoes strange experimental treatments in a mental hospital, only to discover he can glimpse into the future. The film is Dark, haunting, and layered with psychological intrigue.
Jared Leto stars in this sci-fi drama as the last mortal man in a future where humans are nearly immortal. The story unfolds across multiple timelines and explores themes of choice and destiny.
An engrossing film about two engineers who accidentally invent time travel. Primer is one of the most intricate time-loop plots ever put to screen.
This psychological thriller blurs the line between dream and reality and uses surreal visuals to tell a haunting story that lingers long after the ending.
Often overshadowed by The Matrix, which was released the same year, The Thirteenth Floor explores the concept of simulated realities and questions the very nature of existence, blending mystery, sci-fi, and noir.