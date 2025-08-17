/Gal Gadot opens up about Disney's Snow White's failure and her relationship with co-star Rachel Zegler

Disney's live-action remake Snow White, featuring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, was criticised and failed at the box office after being mired in several controversies involving the lead actresses. Now, Gal Gadot has opened up and given her view on why the film's remake underperformed at the box office and her relationship with co-star Rachel Zegler.

Gal Gadot on Snow White's debacle at the box office

As per reports, Rachel Zegler broke her silence on an Israeli TV show, The A Talks, in which she spoke about Disney's live-action remake. She said, "I enjoyed filming that movie, I had fun. Even alongside Rachel Zegler. We laughed and we talked, we had fun. I was positive the movie was going to be a huge hit. And then Oct 7 happened, and what happened all over in different industries, not just Hollywood, there was a lot of pressure put on celebrities, actors, creators to post against Israel."

"And it happened. I can always explain and try to give people in the world context about the situation and the reality in Israel, and I always do that. But, in the end, people make up their minds. And I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn't do well at the box office. But, it is what it is, you win some, you lose some", Gal Gadot said.

All about the controversy surrounding film Snow White

After getting mired in controversies, Snow White received an unusually low-key premiere in Hollywood. The studio kept its outspoken stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, away from reporters at the afternoon event, with no red carpet interviews, and has avoided questions about the film's divisive depictions of the Seven Dwarfs.

The negativity surrounding the film began when, way back in 2021, reportedly, with the casting of Zegler, who is a Latina, as Snow White, a character from a German fairy tale who was famously 'the fairest of them all'.

But criticism spread more broadly across Disney's loyal fan base when Zegler appeared to repeatedly denigrate the 1937 "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Walt Disney's first feature-length animation. Zegler described the beloved original as "weird" because Snow White's love interest is "a guy who stalks her." This time, "she's not going to be saved by the prince, and she's not going to be dreaming about true love," Zegler said in one interview that was blasted on Disney forums by fans longing for exactly those traditional tropes.

All about Snow White

Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White follows Snow White (Rachel Zegler), a princess who flees her home after her stepmother orders a huntsman to kill her. She finds refuge in the middle of a forest with seven dwarves as they plan to liberate the kingdom from the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot).