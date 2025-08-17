/Robert De Niro birthday: 8 iconic roles of all time played by Academy winner

Robert De Niro is one of the renowned and celebrated actors in Hollywood. On the occasion of his birthday, let's check some of the iconic roles he has played so far in films.
Robert De Niro is regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time. He is best known for his intense and transformative performances. With a career spanning decades, he has played various roles, touching the hearts of many with his realism in the films. Here are a few of the best performances he has delivered so far.
The 1976 film tells the story of Travis, an ex-marine and Vietnam veteran, who works as a taxi driver in New York City. One day, he decides to save an underage prostitute from her pimp to clean the city of its corruption.
Featuring alongside another great actor, Al Pacino, this film, which was released in 1974, tells the story of Vito, whose popularity in the underworld is on the rise, while his son, Michael's, career is swinging downwards. To redeem himself, Michael must fight his enemies, including his brother.
The thriller is all about Henry, who grows up idolising mobsters in his impoverished neighbourhood. Things take a turn for the worse when he, along with his friends Jimmy and Tommy, decides to make their way up the mob hierarchy.
The 1984 classic revolves around Noodles, who was a gangster during the Prohibition Era, returns to New York after a self-imposed exile to confront his past and make amends for his mistakes.
The crime thriller tells the story of McCauley, a professional thief, who hopes to pull off one last heist before he retires. However, he is under the constant surveillance of a police detective, Hanna, who tries to thwart his plan.
It tells the story of Greg Focker, who decides to spend a weekend with his girlfriend's parents before proposing to her. But her father develops an instant dislike for him, which makes his stay far worse than he had imagined.
One of the classic movies of Robert De Niro! The film revolves around a seventy-year-old Ben Whittaker, who realises that retirement isn't an enjoyable experience. As a result, he decides to work as an intern at an online fashion store managed by an extremely sceptical boss.
Set in the 1950s, it tells about New York crime bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese who vie for control of the city streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that reshapes organized crime forever.